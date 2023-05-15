Watch Now
Lions Schedule Release, NBA, NHL Playoffs, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and play-by-play announcer Sean Baligian to discuss the Tigers' .500 week and Eduardo Rodriguez's amazing pitching performances, the Lions 2023 schedule, Michigan State Football's recent recruiting struggles, the NBA and NHL playoffs, and more!

