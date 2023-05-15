Lions Schedule Release, NBA, NHL Playoffs, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and play-by-play announcer Sean Baligian to discuss the Tigers' .500 week and Eduardo Rodriguez's amazing pitching performances, the Lions 2023 schedule, Michigan State Football's recent recruiting struggles, the NBA and NHL playoffs, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook