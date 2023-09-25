Lions Sack Falcons, Spartans Fall to Maryland, and the Career of Miguel Cabrera

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage MSU football and basketball beat writer for 247Sports Stephen Brooks to discuss the Lions' 20-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons and Michigan State's mistake-filled 31-9 loss to Maryland. The trio also recap the defensive slugfest between No. 6 Ohio State and No. 9 Notre Dame as well as other games around the country in week four of college football. Finally, Jack and Larry give their thoughts on the great career of Miguel Cabrera and present their players of the week.

