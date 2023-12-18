Lions Route Broncos In Primetime, MSU Dazzles In Detroit, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Associated Press Reporter Larry Lage and Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press to discuss the Lions' 42-17 victory over the Denver Broncos on Saturday night and Michigan State Men's Basketball's blowout win vs. Baylor at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The trio also take a look at the early basketball standings in the Big Ten Conference, an intriguing NFL slate, MSU Football's signing of Aidan Chiles, and more!

