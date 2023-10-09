Lions Pounce Panthers, Red River Rivalry, and MLB Playoffs

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and MSU football and basketball Beat Writer Stephen Brooks to discuss the Lions' 42-24 thrashing of the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, No. 2 Michigan's dominating win over Minnesota, and the rest of the college football slate on Saturday. The trio also give their thoughts on the race in the Big Ten East, the MLB Playoffs, Michigan State Hockey, and more!

