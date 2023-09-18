Watch Now
Lions Lose To Seattle In OT, MSU Gets Walloped By Washington, and Michigan Moves To 3-0

Posted at 8:47 AM, Sep 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-18 08:47:32-04

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Michigan State's blowout loss to Washington, Michigan's underwhelming effort under the lights against Bowling Green, the Lions heartbreaking OT loss to Seattle, the MLB Playoffs, and more!

