Lions Lose Opener to Eagles, College Football's Litany of Upsets, and Remembering 9/11

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Associated Press Reporter Larry Lage and MSU Football Director of Player Relations Darien Harris to discuss the Lions hard fought defeat to the Eagles on Sunday, Michigan and Michigan State's blowout wins against inferior opponents, Nebraska firing Head Coach Scott Frost, the litany of upsets in college football, and more!

