Lions Lose On Controversial Call, Michigan Vs. Alabama Preview, MSU Hoops, & More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the controversial illegal touching call at the end of the game, resulting in a Lions' 19-20 loss to the Cowboys. The trio also preview Michigan's huge College Football Playoff matchup against Alabama in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day, discuss Michigan State Men's Basketball's hot streak heading into January, the Pistons snapping their NBA record, 28-game losing streak on Saturday.

