Lions Lose Heartbreaker, CFP First Round, MSU Hoops, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution to discuss Michigan's ongoing search for its next head football coach, MSU Football's newest additions to its coaching staff, and the Lions' razor-thin playoff chances after a heartbreaking loss to the Steelers on Sunday. The trio also tackles the College Football Playoff, Michigan State Men's Basketball, and more!

