Lions Legend Lomas Brown Joins To Talk Lions, Tigers, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Lions legend Lomas Brown and versatile sports broadcaster Sean Baligian to recap the Tigers' 4-2 week vs. the Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds and predict Detroit's final record. Then, Lomas gives his thoughts on the Detroit Lions' magical 2023 season and answer what went wrong in the NFC Championship game, Sean reacts to Artyom Levshunov moving on from East Lansing and signing his entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks, and the trio discuss who should win rookie of the year in the WBNA between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. To close it out, Jack asks Lomas about his illustrious pro and college football career, and Team 562 reveals its team, play, and players of the week.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook