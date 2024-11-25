Lions Improve to 10-1, Michigan Vs. Ohio State Preview, MSU Hoops In Maui, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Lions' 24-6 road victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, MSU Football's win over Purdue, the Wolverines' 50-6 romping of Northwestern. The trio also discusses MSU Hockey's incredible 9-1 start, Michigan State Men's Basketball's chances in the Maui Invitational, and more!
