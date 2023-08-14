Lions Impress in First Preseason Game, Tigers Show Life, and Naismith HOF Inductees

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and MSU Football's Darien Harris to discuss the Tigers' 4-3 week against the Twins and Red Sox, the Lions' 21-16 victory over the Giants in their first preseason game of the season, college football's rapidly approaching 2023 season, and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

Later in the show, Jack is also joined by Michigan Golf Journal's Tom Lang and Director of Golf Sales and Marketing for Boyne Resorts Ken Griffin to discuss the beautiful courses in Boyne, Michigan.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook