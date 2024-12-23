Lions Handle Chicago Bears, First Round CFP Recap, and GSLA 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and AP Reporter Larry Lage to discuss the Lions' 34-17 win over the Chicago Bears and Detroit's pursuit for the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs, the first-round games of the first-ever, 12-team College Football Playoff, and Michigan State Men's Basketball's wins over Oakland and FAU.

Later in the show, Jack is joined by Executive Director of Greater Lansing Area Sports Hall of Fame Bob Every to reveal and discuss the GSLA's 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees.

