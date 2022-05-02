Lions Go Big In Draft, Tigers Continue to Struggle, and NBA Playoffs

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by MSU Football's Darien Harris and WDBM Sports Editor Trent Balley to discuss the Lions' picks in the NFL Draft, Michigan State Football's draftees, the Tigers' brutal 8-game stretch, the NBA Playoffs, and more!

