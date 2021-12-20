Lions Give Detroit an Early Christmas Gift

LANSING, Mich. — On this episode of Press Pass, Jack, Larry Lage of the Associate Press and former Michigan State Linebacker Darien Harris break down the Lions' SHOCKING win over the division leading Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Later in the show, Jack is joined by Dewitt High School football stars Tommy McIntosh and Tyler Holtz to discuss their magical season and where they will be playing in college.

Jack, Larry and Darien also touch on Michigan and Michigan State's bowl matchups, the Spartans' 2022 recruiting class, the early results from the Big Ten in college hoops, Stephen Curry's record-setting week, and more!

