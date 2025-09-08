Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lions Get Shredded in Lambeau, MSU Wins In OT, and Michigan Falls in Norman

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Lions' embarrassing 13-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Michigan State's thrilling 42-40 overtime victory over Boston College, and the Wolverines' disappointing 13-24 defeat to Oklahoma. Additionally, the crew discusses the national college football landscape, the Tigers' rough series vs. the Chicago White Sox, and more.

