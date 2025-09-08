Lions Get Shredded in Lambeau, MSU Wins In OT, and Michigan Falls in Norman

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Lions' embarrassing 13-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers, Michigan State's thrilling 42-40 overtime victory over Boston College, and the Wolverines' disappointing 13-24 defeat to Oklahoma. Additionally, the crew discusses the national college football landscape, the Tigers' rough series vs. the Chicago White Sox, and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook