Lions Get First Win, MSU Falls to Washington, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and Freelance Reporter Trent Balley to discuss the Lions’ big win against the Commanders at Ford Field, Michigan State’s disappointing outing against Washington in Seattle, Michigan’s blowout win v. UConn, and more.

