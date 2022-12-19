Lions Get A Gritty Road Win, Argentina Wins World Cup, and Transfer Portal Bonanza Ensues

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by DawgNation Contributor Mike Griffith, and Darien Harris, MSU Football's Director of Player Relations and Program Enhancement, to discuss the Lions' come-from-behind victory over the New York Jets to keep their playoff hopes alive, an amazing World Cup Final between Argentina and France, the recent transfer portal additions for Michigan State Football, the Minnesota Vikings' historic comeback win, and more!

