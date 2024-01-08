Lions Get 12th Win, NFL Playoffs, and CFP National Championship Preview

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Mike Griffith of DawgNation.com and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Lions' 30-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings and their chances in the NFL Playoffs. The trio also previews the College Football National Championship between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies, discusses Big Ten Hoops, MSU Hockey, and more!

