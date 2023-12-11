Lions Fall To Bears, Jonathan Smith's Staff, MSU Hockey, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by WJR's Sean Baligian and Sports Radio Producer Trent Balley to discuss the Lions' disappointing 13-28 loss to the Chicago Bears, LSU QB Jayden Daniels receiving the 2023 Heisman Trophy, MSU Football Head Coach Jonathan Smith's newest staff members, the issues plaguing Michigan State Men's Basketball, the red-hot Spartan hockey team, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook