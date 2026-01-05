Lions End Season with Win, CFP Quarterfinal Recap, Men's and Women's College Hoops, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by WDRB Sports Reporter Haley Schoengart and longtime State of Michigan sportswriter Neil Koepke to discuss Indiana's walloping of Alabama in the Rose Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff Semifinals, Michigan's 27-41 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl, the Lions' pride-fueled win over the Chicago Bears, college hoops, MSU Hockey, and more!

Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the NFL and college football playoffs, Lions, college basketball, high school championships and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook