Lions Defense Shredded by Bills, MSU Hockey Upsets Minnesota, and Travis Hunter Wins Heisman

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Lions' 42-48 loss to the Buffalo Bills at home, Spartan Hockey's impressive win on the road vs. Big Ten juggernaut Minnesota, MSU Women's Basketball's outstanding 10-0 start, and two-way star Travis Hunter winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy.
