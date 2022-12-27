Lions Crash on Christmas Eve, Signing Day Review, and Plays of the Year

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by DawgNation Contributor Mike Griffith and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Lions' blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers on Christmas Eve and college football signing day results for the Spartans and Wolverines. The trio also preview the College Football Playoff matchups, discuss college basketball, and more!

