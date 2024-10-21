Lions Beat Vikings, MSU Handles Iowa, and Michigan Falls to Illinois

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Lions' thrilling 31-29 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Michigan State Football's 32-20 win over Iowa on Saturday night, and Michigan's woeful offensive performance in a 21-7 loss to Illinois. The trio also looks at the Big Ten Standings, Indiana's 7-0 start, the MLB Playoffs, and more!
Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.