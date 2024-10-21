Lions Beat Vikings, MSU Handles Iowa, and Michigan Falls to Illinois

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Lions' thrilling 31-29 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Michigan State Football's 32-20 win over Iowa on Saturday night, and Michigan's woeful offensive performance in a 21-7 loss to Illinois. The trio also looks at the Big Ten Standings, Indiana's 7-0 start, the MLB Playoffs, and more!

