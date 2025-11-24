Lions Barely Survive G-Men, MSU Football Loses 8th Straight, Spartan Hoops, and More

On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford to discuss the Spartans' 8th straight loss in Big Ten play, the Wolverines' upcoming game against No. 1 Ohio State, and the Lions' overtime win at home against the 2-10 New York Giants. Additionally, the trio discusses MSU Men's Basketball's big win against No. 12 Kentucky, Spartan Women's Soccer, the white-hot Detroit Pistons, and more!

