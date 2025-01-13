Lions and NFL Playoffs, CFP National Championship is Set, Spartan and Wolverine Hoops, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the results of Wildcard Weekend in the NFL Playoffs and the Lions' Super Bowl hopes, the results of the semifinal round in the College Football Playoff, the national championship matchup between Ohio State and Notre Dame, MSU and Michigan Men's Basketball, Spartan Hockey, and more!

