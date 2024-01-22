Lions Advance to NFC Championship For First Time Since 1992

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime broadcast partner Blue Belly Tom Crawford and play-by-play announcer and broadcaster Sean Baligian to discuss the Lions' 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their upcoming matchup with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. The trio also touch on the rest of the games in the NFL Playoffs, Michigan State Men's Basketball, MSU Ice Hockey's win over Michigan, and more!

Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the NFL and college football playoffs, Lions, college basketball, high school championships and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

