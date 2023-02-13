LeBron Makes History, Pistons trade Saddiq Bey and Michigan Collapses

LANSING, Mich. — On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and “The Drive with Jack” Contributor Jim Stark to talk about Michigan State’s blowout of Ohio State on Sunday and Michigan’s heartbreaking loss to Indiana the day before. The crew also discuss the entire landscape of Big Ten Hoops, the Pistons trading away Saddiq Bey for James Wiseman, the Lions’ chances to compete in 2023, LeBron’s historic feat, and more!

