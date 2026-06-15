Knicks Win NBA Title, Stanley Cup Final, Tigers, and FIFA World Cup!

On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford and former State of Michigan Sportswriter Neil Koepke to discuss the New York Knicks winning the NBA Finals for the first time in 53 years, Tigers Pitcher Tarik Skubal's return to the mound, the ongoing Stanley Cup Final, the FIFA World Cup, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

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