Knicks Knock Pistons Out of Playoffs, Tigers' White-Hot Bats, and Alan Haller Out as MSU A.D.

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and "The Drive with Jack" Contributor Jim Stark to discuss the New York Knicks defeating the Detroit Pistons in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in six games, the Tigers' explosive offense on the west coast, Michigan State parting ways with Athletic Director Alan Haller, MSU Baseball's and Softball's impressive wins, and more!

