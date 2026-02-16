K9 Wins Super Bowl MVP, State of Michigan Hockey, Verlander Returns, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by Mike Griffith of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Kenneth Walker III winning MVP of Super Bowl LX last Sunday, the Wolverines and Spartans dominating on the ice this season, Justin Verlander returning to the Tigers, the 2026 Winter Olympics, and more!

