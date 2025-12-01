Jonathan Smith Fired, Buckeyes Beat Wolverines, and Lions Lose on Thanksgiving

LANSING, Mich. — With Jack on vacation, Blue Belly Tom Crawford subs in as host with familiar faces Rico Beard and Sean Baligian to recap a jam-packed week in sports! The trio discusses Michigan State's firing of Head Football Coach Jonathan Smith on Sunday, Ohio State's 27-9 win over the Michigan Wolverines, and the Lions' playoff chances after losing to the Packers on Thanksgiving. Additionally, the crew talks college hoops, Pistons, Red Wings, and more!

Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the NFL and college football playoffs, Lions, college basketball, high school championships and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook