Jim Harbaugh Suspended, The Lions' Offensive Frenzy, MSU Hoops, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Ohio State's 38-3 victory over Michigan State, the Wolverine's emotional win vs. Penn State without Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, the Lions' barn-burning 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in California, Michigan State Basketball's rocky start, and more!

