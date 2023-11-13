Watch Now
SportsPress Pass

Actions

Jim Harbaugh Suspended, The Lions' Offensive Frenzy, MSU Hoops, and More

Posted at 9:35 AM, Nov 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-13 09:35:31-05

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Ohio State's 38-3 victory over Michigan State, the Wolverine's emotional win vs. Penn State without Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, the Lions' barn-burning 41-38 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in California, Michigan State Basketball's rocky start, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 47 News is in your neighborhood!