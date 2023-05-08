Watch Now
James Harden, NBA Playoffs, Detroit Tigers and Hunter Dickinson's

Posted at 4:54 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 16:54:28-04

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss James Harden's game-winning shot against the Boston Celtics in game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals and the rest of the NBA Playoffs, the surging Detroit Tigers, Hunter Dickinson's decision to transfer to Kansas, and college football.

