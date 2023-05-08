James Harden, NBA Playoffs, Detroit Tigers and Hunter Dickinson's

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss James Harden's game-winning shot against the Boston Celtics in game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals and the rest of the NBA Playoffs, the surging Detroit Tigers, Hunter Dickinson's decision to transfer to Kansas, and college football.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook