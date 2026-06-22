Izzo's Passionate Comments on AD's Departure, Tigers Sweep White Sox, Wyndham Clark Wins Open, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by versatile broadcaster Sean Baligian and WDRB Sports Reporter Haley Schoengart to react to Tom Izzo's powerful statement in the wake of now-former MSU Athletic Director J. Batt leaving for Kentucky this past week. The trio also discusses the Tigers' sweep of the Chicago White Sox, Wyndham Clark winning the 2026 U.S. Open, the United States' 2-0 start in the World Cup, and more!

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