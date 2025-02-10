Izzo Ties Knight in B1G Wins, Spartans Split with Wolverines on Ice, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss Tom Izzo tying Bob Knight's record in Big Ten wins, MSU and Michigan basketball, Michigan women's hoops' upset victory over No. 20 Michigan State, Spartan Hockey's split against the Wolverines over the weekend, and more!

