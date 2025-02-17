Izzo Surpasses Knight in G1G Wins, College Hoops Discussion, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by MSU Football and Basketball Beat Writer Stephen Brooks and "The Drive with Jack" Contributor Jim Stark to break down a jam-packed weekend of Big Ten hoops, Tom Izzo surpassing Bob Knight for all-time Big Ten wins, Big Ten Hockey, Michigan Basketball's red-hot February, the 4 Nations Face-Off, the current NBA standings, and more!
Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.
Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.