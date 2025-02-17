Izzo Surpasses Knight in G1G Wins, College Hoops Discussion, and More

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by MSU Football and Basketball Beat Writer Stephen Brooks and "The Drive with Jack" Contributor Jim Stark to break down a jam-packed weekend of Big Ten hoops, Tom Izzo surpassing Bob Knight for all-time Big Ten wins, Big Ten Hockey, Michigan Basketball's red-hot February, the 4 Nations Face-Off, the current NBA standings, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook