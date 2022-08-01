Izzo Lands Top Talent, Tom Tests Harbaugh, and Lions Training Camp Begins

LANSING, Mich. — On this week’s Press Pass, Jack is joined by longtime partner Tom Crawford and his son and Central Michigan Football coach Cody Crawford to discuss basketball 5-star Xavier Booker’s commitment to Michigan State this week, the vastly attended Spartan Con, Big Ten Media Days, the Lions, and more!

