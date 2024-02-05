Izzo Gets Win No. 700, Super Bowl is Set, and MSU Hockey

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and AP Reporter Larry Lage to discuss Tom Izzo capturing his 700th career win vs. Michigan on Tuesday, the current men's basketball standings in the Big Ten, and Juwan Howard's job security. The trio also touch on the Lions' heartbreaking loss in the NFC Championship, preview the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, and compliment Michigan State Hockey for a fantastic season thus far.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook