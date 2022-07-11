LANSING, Mich. — On this weeks Press Pass, Jack is joined by regular guests Jim Stark and Rico Beard to start the show to discuss the young Pistons’ impressive performance in the Summer League, the Tigers’ 6-2 week, whether Notre Dame will join the Big Ten, and 4-star Defensive end stud Bai Jobe’s commitment to Michigan State.

Jack is later joined by Michigan State historians and authors Con Demos and Tom Shanahan to preview a special segment that will appear on “The Drive with Jack” about Michigan State’s history of integrating minorities into the game of college football.

Jack is also joined by Tom Lang of the Michigan Golf Journal and Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Executive Director Chris Chandler to discuss the upcoming tournament and more in the world of Michigan golf.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook