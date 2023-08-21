High Expectations for Lions and Wolverines, and the Legacy of Chip Mundy

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and Contributor for DawgNation Mike Griffith to discuss where the Tigers will finish in the AL Central, the Lions' poor performance in their second preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, whether Michigan State Football can be dangerous this year, and Jack's bold prediction on the Wolverines.

Jack also pays respects to beloved former sportswriter Chip Mundy, who passed away on August 14th at the age of 67.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook