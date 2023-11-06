Harlon Barnett Gets First Win Against Nebraska, Rangers Win World Series, and MSU Basketball Preview

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Mike Griffith of DawgNation.com and Basketball Analyst DeShaun Tate to discuss Michigan State Football's first win under Interim Head Coach Harlon Barnett, the ongoing MSU head coaching search, Michigan's 41-13 victory over Purdue, and the rest of the Big Ten in week ten of the college football season. The trio also give their thoughts on the 6-2 Detroit Lions, examine the Texas Rangers' championship run, preview the 2023-24 Michigan State Men's Basketball season, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook