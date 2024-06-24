Game 7 For Lord Stanley, Tigers' Dreadful Week, and Remembering Willie Mays

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Sports Broadcaster Sean Baligian and 97.1 The Ticket Host Rico Beard to predict who will win Game 7 in the 2024 Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on Monday night. The trio also preview the NBA and NHL drafts occurring next week, discuss the Detroit Tigers' dreadful week vs. the Atlanta Braves and Chicago White Sox, and remember the life of baseball legend Willie Mays, who passed away on Tuesday.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook