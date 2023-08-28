Football is Finally Back!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to discuss the Lions' win over the Carolina Panthers in the last preseason game, preview and predict the Spartans and Wolverines' football seasons that begin this week, and highlight some top performers in Week 0 of college football.

Later in the show, Tom Lang of Michigan Golf Journal joins to give his top three 2023 performers in golf in the State of Michigan.

