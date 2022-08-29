Football Frenzy Preview: Michigan State Outlook, Michigan QB Battle, Big Ten Landscape and More

LANSING, Mich. — Football is back! On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belly Tom Crawford and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to do a deep dive on Michigan State Football, the Michigan quarterback battle between Cade McNamara and J.J. McCarthy, and a preview of Big Ten Football overall. The trio also discuss the Lions' loss to the Steelers in their final preseason game, the Tigers' positive week, and more.

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook