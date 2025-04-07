Final Four Recap and Natty Preview, Alex Ovechkin Makes History, Tigers, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by College Basketball Analyst DeShaun Tate and MSU A.D. for Business Development and NIL Strategy Darien Harris to recap the two awesome Final Four games and preview the National Championship between the Florida Gators and the Houston Cougars. The trio also discusses Alex Ovechkin surpassing Wayne Gretzky as the all-time goals leader in NHL history, the Tigers sweeping the Chicago White Sox, MSU Women's Gymnastics, and much more!

