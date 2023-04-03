Final Four Reaction, Caitlin Clark's Legendary Run, and the Tigers' Sluggish Start

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Blue Belley Tom Crawford and Marty Makinen to discuss the Men's Final Four games in Houston and preview the National Championship between San Diego State and Connecticut. The trio also discuss Caitlin Clark's legendary performance in the Women's Final Four, LSU's convincing win over Iowa in the Women's National Championship, the Tigers' sluggish start, and more!

