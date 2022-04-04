Final Four Frenzie, Masters Talk, Tigers and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by Basketball Analyst and Reporter Deshaun Tate and longtime partner Blue Belly Tom to recap the national semifinal games of the Men's NCAA Tournament and preview the blue blood championship between North Carolina and Kansas Monday night. The trio also discuss Michigan and Michigan States' Spring Games, the Masters Tournament, the Detroit Tigers, and more!

