Dusty Ditches Michigan, MSU Hockey Makes NHL Draft History, Tigers Revert to Mean, and much, much more!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and "Blue Belly" Tom Crawford to discuss Dusty May leaving Michigan to coach for the Dallas Mavericks, the gloomy state of MSU Athletics, and the Pistons' selection of Ebuka Okorie in the 2026 NBA Draft. The trio also discusses MSU hockey making history in the NHL Draft, the Tigers' rough series against the Houston Astros, and more!

Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the NFL and college football playoffs, Lions, college basketball, high school championships and more.

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