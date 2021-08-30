Watch
SportsPress Pass

Actions

Detroit Tigers, Spartan and Wolverine football, Lions' Preseason vs the Colts, and more!

items.[0].videoTitle
Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the Detroit Tigers' past week, breaks down the Spartan and Wolverine football, the Lions' Preseason vs the Colts, and more!
Posted at 7:48 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 07:48:54-04

LANSING, Mich. — Join sport experts Jack Ebling, Rico Beard and Tom Crawford as they talk about the Detroit Tigers' past week, breaks down the Spartan and Wolverine football, the Lions' Preseason vs the Colts, and more!

Want to check out Past Press Pass segments, visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up today!