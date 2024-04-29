Detroit Shines On National Stage For NFL Draft, Lions Select CB Terrion Arnold, and Tigers Take The Royals

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by AP Reporter Larry Lage and 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard to discuss the record-breaking crowds, safe and positive atmosphere, and excitement in Downtown Detroit this weekend for the 2024 NFL Draft. The trio also break down the draft itself, including the six first-round quarterbacks who were selected, Michigan Football's impressive showing, and the Lions' six draft picks. Jack, Rico, and Larry also recap the Tigers' series win over the Kansas City Royals, discuss the current standings in the AL Central, and more.

